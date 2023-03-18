Monday
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., remote. For online access, go to meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp, or dial 567-231-5199, PIN: 128 575 217#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and online via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Professional Teaching Standard Board, 3 p.m., remote. For online access, go to https://meet.google.com/izs-wpbf-awm, or dial 347-973-1887, PIN: 579 203 801#.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or via online Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health Board of Health, 12 p.m., Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Meeting Room C, 214 E. 23rd St.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Cheyenne City Council's Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Planning Commission, Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wyoming Legislature's Management Council, 8 a.m., Historic Supreme Court Chamber of the Wyoming Capitol, 200 W. 24th St, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
