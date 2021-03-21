Editor’s note: For information about all legislative meetings taking place during the ongoing general session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature, including links to livestreams and to register to provide comment during committee meetings, go online to wyoleg.gov.
Monday
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m. Stream at meet.google.com/wzs-dwhe-qzf or call in to 216-505-9691 using PIN 478 145 120.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 946 9449 0820 and password 8921146247.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CLCecondev.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m. Stream on the Health Department’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/CLChealthFacebook.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/aeronauticsmeetinginfo.
Wednesday
Laramie County Library Board, 4 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LClibraryboard324 using meeting number 835 6943 2064 and password 839901.