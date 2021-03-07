Editor’s note: For information about all legislative meetings taking place during the ongoing general session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature, including links to livestreams and to register to provide comment during committee meetings, go online to wyoleg.gov.
Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org.ecm or attend in person at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. Those wishing to call in to the meeting can dial 669-900-6833 using meeting number 980 0203 0227 and password 7707331624.
Tuesday
Wyoming Bean Commission, 2 p.m. Call into 408-638-0968 using meeting number 884 4898 0968 and password 139875.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPB309 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password Historic. You can also call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password 42436050.
Wednesday
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee, 8 a.m. Find streaming information at www.agriculture.wy.gov.
Cheyenne City Council labor negotiations with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters Local No. 279, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard311 or call in to 408-638-0968 using meeting number 884 4898 0968 and password 139875.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Friday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board public forum on demolition by neglect ordinance, 5:30 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPBdemolition using password PM03122021.