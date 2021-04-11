Monday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 9 a.m., Room 127 of the Hathaway Building, 2300 Capitol Ave. and via Zoom. A full agenda with Zoom call-in information can be found online at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board special strategic planning meeting, 9 a.m., via Google Meet. To participate, use the link meet.google.com/rwx-rhvu-fom, or call 1-352-765-0163 and use PIN: 358 977 825#.
Cheyenne City Council sixth-penny sales tax work session on Cheyenne Police Department radios and digital storage, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council chambers. The meeting will also be streamed at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream online at https://tinyurl.com/chpb4-13-21.
Wednesday
Visit Cheyenne board, 11:30 a.m., Cheyenne Depot, third-floor conference room, 121 W. 15th St.
Cheyenne City Council sixth-penny sales tax work session on Community Recreation and Events projects, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 3 p.m. For an agenda and meeting packet, go online to https://tinyurl.com/wpscc4-14-21. For login access to this Zoom webinar, call 307-777-4015.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., videoconference only. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/wtc4-15-21. Immediately following the business meeting (approximately 11 a.m.), the commission will meet for an education session, “Electric Vehicles – The Road Ahead.”
Wyoming Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board, 9 a.m. Meeting will be held in person at the commission’s office at 2617 E Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne. The agenda can be accessed at http://realestate.wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAmeeting415 or call in to 1-669-900-6833 using access code 871 0829 5754 and password 535 270.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 8:30 a.m. Online and in person at the Wyoming Capitol’s Historic Supreme Court Room, Room E202, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. A livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council sixth-penny sales tax work session on road maintenance, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.