Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Stream at https://bit.ly/3b6wWjK with access code 268 959 487. Call in at 408-418-9388 with access code COC04132020.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Stream at https://bit.ly/2ybAqTi with meeting number 627 801 866.
Wednesday
University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, 8 a.m., Stream available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2020-meeting-materials/april_15_2020_meeting.html.
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Stream available at https://bit.ly/34v5z0i.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 7:30 a.m., Stream available at wyoleg.gov.