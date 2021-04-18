Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to the meeting at 669-900-6833 and use event number 936 6465 9877 and passcode 3588494811.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities board meeting, 3 p.m. Find streaming information at www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Members of the public can access the meeting at the following link: https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/93475469169.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Streaming information can be found at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 and use event ID 980 9709 2183 and passcode 4864492754.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m. A livestream will be available on Facebook via the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s main page.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Additional information on the meeting can be found by calling 307-777-4015 or by going to the following link: http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/aero_commission/business-meeting-information.html.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m. Visit lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting for the virtual meeting link.
Thursday
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.