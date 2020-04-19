Monday
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, executive session at 8 a.m., open session begins at approximately 9:45 a.m. Register for a link to stream the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/y9mu9gat.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennefinancecommittee or call in to 408-418-9388 with event number 968 549 494 and event password FC04202020.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 with access code 801224.
Tuesday
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, executive session at 7 a.m. (if needed, open session begins at approximately 8 a.m. Register for a link to stream the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/y9mu9gat.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennePSC or call in to 408-418-9388 with event number 963 713 936 and event password PSC04212020.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3 p.m. Stream at laramie county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Board of Engineers and Surveyors, 9 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/WYengineering with meeting ID number 9270986501771 and password 273798, or call in to 346-248-7799 with meeting ID number 927 9865 1771 and password 273798.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board special meeting about the minimum revenue guarantee with the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/CRAspecialmeeting or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 918 5813 7305 and password 581369.
Thursday
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. Meeting can be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/982228023 or joined by calling 1-669-900-6833.