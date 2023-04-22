Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 8 of the Sheridan College Thorne-Rider Campus Center, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, special meeting, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and online via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Laramie County Board of County Commissioners, special meeting to fill county assessor vacancy, 5:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Cheyenne Regional Airport boardroom and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/clcjpb-2-28-23.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 008 of the Sheridan College Thorne-Rider Campus Center, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444. W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Museum, public feedback meeting for facilities plan, 1 p.m., Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave.
Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, 1:30 p.m., Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St., Casper, and online. The meeting login link is: meet.google.com/txu-hnhw-cbe. Login information can also be found on the POST web site, post.wyo.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wyoming State Museum, public feedback meeting for facilities plan, 5:30 p.m., Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444. W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
