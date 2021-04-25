Monday
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m. The meeting will be held online and can be accessed at meet.google.com/nqa-sdpc-aui.
Board of Public Utilities special meeting, 3 p.m. Information to access the meeting via Zoom can be found at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Information to access the meeting via Zoom can be found on the city’s webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81053898323?pwd= L2s3YXJiSmxEVWVUSERHM1g2V3JBZz09.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. The meeting will be conducted using Zoom, and the public is invited to attend at https://us02web.zoomus/j/81924919825?pwd=M3ZSTWRzLz FTUjBJSGFSK2RXelpqZz09.
Thursday
Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed at meet.google.com/eed-jxhm-gki.