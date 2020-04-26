Monday
City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Board, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090, and use access code 639448.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Stream at https://cheyennecity.webex.com/cheyennecity/onstage/ g.php?MTID=ee1346497b88098d5487c27a4f8dd3fb4. To call in, dial 408-418-9388, and use event number 962 944 997 and event password COC04272020.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7 a.m. Call in to 712-451-0187, and use passcode 512362.
Wyoming Business Council, 3 p.m. The public can join the teleconference by calling 1-346-248-7799.
Laramie County Library Board, 4 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/libraryboardmeeting.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 8 a.m. Livestream of the meeting will be available at wyoleg.gov.