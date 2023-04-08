Monday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Capitol Extension Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St., and online. To access the meeting online and view the agenda, go to http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or via online Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Tuesday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 9 a.m., Capitol Extension Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St., and online. To access the meeting online and view the agenda, go to http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Wyoming Legislature’s Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 11 a.m., Room E026 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wednesday
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Capitol Extension Auditorium of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. To access the meeting online, go to https://tinyurl.com/sbc-meeting.
Laramie County Community College Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Peterson Board Room of the LCCC Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive and online. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Room 128 of the College Community Center, 1400 E. College Drive and online. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Thursday
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
