Monday
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or online via Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Wyoming Council for Women Issues, quarterly meeting, 6 p.m., online via Zoom. To register for online access, go to https://wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7pi8cFAMRS2ywnhwyX5rCw#/registration.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center, 5 Shoshone Ave., Green River. Following the tour of SWCC, the commissioners will tour the Blairtown WyoLink tower site near Rock Springs. For site coordinates and/or directions, call or email the commission secretary at 307-777‑4015 or communicationscommission@wyo.gov.
Wyoming Business Council, public work session, 1:30 p.m., Gillette College Pronghorn Center, 3807 College Drive, Gillette, and online. A full agenda and meeting materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board, and to access the meeting go to wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by call 669-900-6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted).
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Gillette College Pronghorn Center, 3807 College Drive, Gillette, and online. A full agenda and meeting materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board, and to access the meeting go to wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by call 669-900-6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted).
Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 8:30 a.m., Room E026 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 9 a.m., Room 169 of the Wyoming Department of Transportation District Office, 3200 Elk St., Rock Springs. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit tinyurl.com/psccmeet. Call the commission secretary at 307-777‑4015 or email communicationscommission@wyo.gov.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Thursday
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.