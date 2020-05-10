Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 9 a.m.. Livestream and sign-up for public comment will be available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil using event number 960 648 088 and password COC05112020. You can also call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 960 648 088.
Tuesday
Virtual listening session with members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council and chairs of the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technol- ogy and Process, 2 p.m. Those wishing to testify via Zoom must fill out the public comment form by noon Tuesday. Information regarding how to join the Zoom session will be sent to you Tuesday afternoon prior to the listening session beginning. The public comment form can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/wyolegcomment.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb using meeting number is 621 028 171. You can also call in to 408-418-9388 using the access code is 621 028 171 and password 77373782.
Wednesday
The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees will hold a virtual community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Equity in schools will be the focus of the meeting, which will give Cheyenne residents a chance to address their concerns with the board. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/94668713594.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:45 a.m. More information about the meeting is available by contacting the Transportation Commission secretary at 307-777-4007.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 240-514-8594, Pin: 725 849#.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s special session, 8 a.m. The public will not be permitted to attend at the Capitol, but a livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov.
Saturday
