Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 9 a.m., Ordway Auditorium of the Teton County Library, Jackson, 125 Virginian Lane, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Air Quality Advisory Board, 1 p.m., via Zoom. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/airqualityboard.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., virtual via Google Meet. For online access, go to the Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp, or call (US) +1 567-231-5199, PIN: 128 575 217#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 9 a.m., Ordway Auditorium of the Teton County Library, Jackson, 125 Virginian Lane, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Room 100 of the Hathaway Building, 2300 Capitol Ave., and online. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/eqcmeeting.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Animal Damage Management Board, 9 a.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, and online. For a complete agenda or online access, go to wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at 307-777-6781.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Room 100, Hathaway Building, 2300 Capitol Ave., and online. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/eqcmeeting.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conference room, 100 Central Ave.
Cheyenne City Council's Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Thursday
Animal Damage Management Board, 8 a.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, and online. For a complete agenda or online access, go to wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at 307-777-6781.
Wyoming Legislature's Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Expanded Training Room, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, Kemmerer, 215 Wyoming Highway 233, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Suite H, 2617 E. Lincolnway. Meeting agenda can be found at realestate.wyo.gov.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m., via Google Meet. For online access, go to meet.google.com/xej-hdza-bkq or call at +1 470-241-5934, PIN: 372 492 490#.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8 a.m., Expanded Training Room, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, Kemmerer, 215 Wyoming Highway 233, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Trails Advisory Council, 9 a.m., Cody Hotel, 232 W. Yellowstone Ave., Cody, and online at https://meet.google.com/jmm-eonq-hjf, or call (US) +1 475-459-0347, PIN: 165 476 096#.