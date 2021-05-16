Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, noon. Meeting can be accessed at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/te2afhhx. Password: FC05172021. The meeting can also be accessed via call-in at the following number: 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 843 3529 0428 and passcode 2287130859.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., online only. The Google meeting can be accessed at the following link: meet.google.com/nqa-sdpc-aui. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling +1 209-553-0587 and entering PIN number 987 391 165#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., Cheyenne. For online access, visit https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne. The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom at the following link: https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/97453211834.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m., Casper College Gateway Center, Room 225, 125 College Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m., online only. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling +1 513-816-0548 and entering PIN 753986928#.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Hathaway Building, first-floor conference room, 2300 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne. Contact Joe Girardin at 307-777-7170 or joe.girardin@wyo.gov for information or help gaining access to the Zoom meeting.
Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board, 9 a.m., Wyoming Game and Fish regional office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper. Meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wyadmbmay2021. Meeting ID: 876 7001 7054 Password: 972702. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, noon. Meeting can be accessed via Zoom at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/3c3n94vw. Password: PS05182021. The meeting can also be accessed via phone at the following number: 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 854 5529 8168 and passcode 5883327910.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, online only. Meeting can be accessed via a livestream on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s Facebook page.
Wednesday
Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board, 8 a.m., Wyoming Game and Fish regional office, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper. Meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wyadmbmay2021. Meeting ID: 876 7001 7054 Password: 972702. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m., Casper College Gateway Center, Room 225, 125 College Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 8:30 a.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm St., Saratoga. To join virtually, or to view and download the meeting materials, visit https://tinyurl.com/wyaeronautics5-18-21.
Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole budget discussion, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Meeting also can be accessed via Zoom at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/7zj8rywk. Password: CW05192021. The meeting can also be accessed via phone at 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 899 0033 5417 and passcode 2958887353.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:15 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority monthly board meeting, 3 p.m. Meeting will be held via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236037937.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.