Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Find streaming information at https://tinyurl.com/electronicconferencemeetings.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in at 563-999-2090 using access code 574697.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/y76z4twx
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Retirement System Board, 10 a.m. Virtual meeting, with livestream available on YouTube by searching Wyoming Retirement System. No public comment.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon. Find streaming information at https://tinyurl.com/electronicconference meetings.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon. Streaming information will be released Monday.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 2:30 p.m. For more information about the meeting, which will be held via webinar, the public may contact the commission secretary at 307-777-4015.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m., Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Retirement System Board, 9 a.m. Virtual meeting, with livestream available on YouTube by searching Wyoming Retirement System. Public comment will be taken at approximately 11:15 a.m. via a link on the same YouTube page.
Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss proposed fiscal year 2020 budget, 6 p.m. Virtual meeting can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil5-20-20; or call in to 408-418-9388 and use event number 963 479 418 and password COW05202020.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Join via Zoom online at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne airport5-21-20 or call in to 669-900-6833 and use access code 84303497746.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 12:30 p.m. Livestream will be available at wyoleg.gov.