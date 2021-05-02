Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee meeting, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using webinar ID 823 9851 6029 and password 0755551224.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LCSD1schoolboard or call in to 312-626-6799 using webinar ID 969 2503 4311.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using webinar ID 871 8927 0147 and password 0606907285.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Cheyenne City Council work session on the fiscal year 2022 budget overview, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 993 1352 0900 and passcode 2100123651.
Thursday
Cheyenne City Council fiscal year 2022 budget work session for Mayor’s Office, Compliance Division, City Clerk’s Office and City Treasurer’s Office, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 928 1881 1619 and password 9059791054.
Friday
Cheyenne City Council fiscal year 2022 budget work session on City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources, Municipal Court and Youth Alternatives, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 982 3105 4240 and password 4347609923.
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 2 p.m. Attend in person in Meeting Room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol or stream virtually at wyoleg.gov.