Representative Walters, Senator Landen and Representative Jennings

From left, Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, and Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan discuss school district funding needs during a meeting of the Select Committee on School Facilities in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Monday 

Wyoming State Board of Control, 8:30 a.m., State Engineer's Conference Room of the Herschler Building, 122 W. 25th St.

