Monday
Wyoming State Board of Control, 8:30 a.m., State Engineer's Conference Room of the Herschler Building, 122 W. 25th St.
Patchy dense fog formed early this morning and will impact travel along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Cheyenne and Interstate 25 from the Colorado border to south of Whitaker. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile at times. The fog will dissipate after 8 AM. Motorists should be alert for rapidly reduced visibility over short distances and reduce speeds.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, special meeting for sanitary sewer service resolution that will run concurrently with the City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Cheyenne Regional Airport boardroom and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/clcjpb-2-28-23.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m., Meeting Room 1 of the Converse County Library, 300 Walnut St., Douglas, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners' Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Friday
