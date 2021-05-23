Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Gillette College, Technical Education Center, 3251 South 4-J Road, Gillette. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Cheyenne. The meeting can also be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/kdxtn63x with password CC05242021. Call-in access is also available at 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 886 7431 1052 and passcode 0683015470.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., online only. The meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/4fsfv82h.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Gillette College, Technical Education Center, 3251 South 4-J Road, Gillette. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m., online only. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/jm64u8d5 with meeting ID 815 1653 2390 and passcode 035009.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board public hearing on the Capitol North Historic District Expansion, 6 p.m., online only. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/capitolnorthmtg using Meeting ID: 817 4386 7888 and Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, 8:30 a.m., Gillette College, Technical Education Center, Room 136, 3251 South 4-J Road, Section A, Gillette. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Board of Education, 9 a.m. Register for the virtual meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yFNYLBY8QuGw_HUbK6g36w.
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, 1 p.m., teleconference only. The commission will be asked to approve a change order for the construction of the new Cody Regional office. The change order is due to increasing building material costs. Members of the public may participate by calling 877-278-2734, PIN: 631260.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8 a.m., Teton County School District #1, Board Room, 1235 Gregory Lane, Jackson. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m. Meeting will be held via Google Meet and can be accessed at meet.google.com/dbg-zggm-ckr. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 929-282-1396 and entering PIN 399 384 234#.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8 a.m., Teton County School District #1, Board Room, 1235 Gregory Lane, Jackson. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.