Tuesday
Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7 a.m. Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/lcedjpb5-26-20. The meeting ID is 815 5971 5712, and the password is 803654.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Meeting will be held online, with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive, Lander, or State Capitol Room W113, Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library Board, 4 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/library526 using event number 882 2109 5834 and password 232080.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/council 526 with event number 968-695-839 and passcode COC05262020. You also can call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 968 695 839.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Meeting will be held online with an opportunity to comment in person if desired from The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive, Lander, or State Capitol Room W113, Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Bureau of Land Management virtual public meetings on its draft environmental analysis of the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI), 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ wpcimtgs.
Wyoming Trails Advisory Council, noon. The meeting will be held via teleconference. The phone number to join the meeting is 678-619-1284, PIN: 186 256 043#.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, noon, special meeting to discuss phase one of the Return to Business Plan. To be held virtually via Zoom; access information can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramie county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Friday
University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council, 7:30 a.m. Meeting will be conducted via teleconference. The Zoom link for the meeting is https://uwyo.zoom.us/ j/94320034570, and the meeting ID number is 943 2003 4570.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 11 a.m. Meeting will be held only online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.