Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/financecomm or call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 965 761 329 and password FC05042020.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, work session at 5 p.m., regular meeting at 6 p.m. Stream live on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/y76z4twx.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/pscmeetingcheyenne or call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 969 431 877 and password PSC05052020.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Broadband Advisory Council, 8 a.m. to noon. Stream at https://zoom.us/j/856350956.
Thursday
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, 8 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/biz-council.