City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Monday

Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 11:30 a.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit tinyurl.com/wyoming-pscc and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus