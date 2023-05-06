Monday
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 11:30 a.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit tinyurl.com/wyoming-pscc and click on the corresponding hyperlink.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. Access link available online at wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/chpb-5-9-23, Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097, Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 9 a.m., Wyoming Water Development Office, 6920 Yellowtail Road, Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 1-5 p.m., Bunning Hall, 603 South Main, Rock Springs, and online via Zoom. Access link available at wyowdc.wyo.gov/meeting_info.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive, to hear the first reading of the fiscal year 2024 budget. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the Board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 8 a.m.-noon, Bunning Hall, 603 South Main, Rock Springs, and online via Zoom. Access link available at wyowdc.wyo.gov/meeting_info.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 9 a.m., Wyoming Water Development Office, 6920 Yellowtail Road, Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal Conference Room, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners' Board Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Mental Health & Vulnerable Adult Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
