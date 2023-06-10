City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Monday

Wyoming Legislature's Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Portland Rose Classroom, Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.

