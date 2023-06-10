Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Portland Rose Classroom, Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
City of Cheyenne 2024 budget public hearing for Board of Public Utilities, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Portland Rose Classroom, Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. Access link available online at wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/chpb-5-9-23, Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097, Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, 7:30 a.m., Old Main Board Room, Old Main 206, Laramie, and online. Access the livestream via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube at wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesjun.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3650 A/B, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
Brownsfield Revolving Loan Fund Committee, 2 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive, to hear the first reading of the fiscal year 2024 budget. The meeting will be broadcast virtually via the board’s YouTube Channel. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Investing and Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W113, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., WYDOT Cheyenne Office, 5300 Bishop Blvd., and online. For online access, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320, Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320, Pass Code: 278731.
Wyoming State Board of Education annual retreat, 9 a.m., available to the public virtually. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/wsbe-june-2023-thurs to attend Thursday.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming State Board of Education annual retreat, 8 a.m., available to the public virtually. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/wsbe-june-2023 to attend Friday.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Investing and Investments, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, W113, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.