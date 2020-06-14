Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Find livestreaming information at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennemeetings, or call in at 346-248-7799 using event number 963 5105 5403 and password 601110.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in at 563-999-2090 using access code 229001.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m. Find livestreaming information at https://tinyurl.com/yddmjboq or watch live on the district’s YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/y7ck9r8d.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Subcommittee on Mental Health and Substance Use, 8:30 a.m. Livestream will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon. Find livestreaming information at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne meetings, or call in at 669-900-6833 with event number 994 2959 3017 and password 995062.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m. Livestream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Connect to the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yctp7b75, or call in at 253-215-8782 with meeting ID 988 7559 1335.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. More information on the livestream can be found at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home.html.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees special community meeting to discuss school board representation by triads, 6 p.m. More information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yddmjboq, and the meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/y7ck9r8d.