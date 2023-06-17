Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Regulatory Reduction Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Room W113, State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Management Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W113, State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Water and Waste Advisory Board, 9 a.m., Room 211, Department of Environmental Quality Office, 200 W. 17th St., and online. Interested parties may contact Gina Thompson at gina.thompson@wyo.gov or 307-777-7343 for information on how to join the meeting via telephone or Zoom.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., virtual. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, go to tinyurl.com/aerocom.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Laramie County Board of County Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners' Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Board of Equalization Boardroom, Hathaway Building, 2300 Capitol Ave.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Compliance Division Building Safety Department, town hall, 6 p.m., Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Wyoming Veterans Commission, special meeting, 6 p.m., via telephone. Interested parties can join the discussion by dialing 1-866-453-3286 and using the participant code: 8806912#.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Portland Rose Room, Evanston Wyoming Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Beef Council, 11:30 a.m., virtual. A copy of the agenda and a link to the virtual meeting can be obtained by contacting Ann Wittmann, WBC executive director at 307-777-6399 or ann.wittmann@wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Police Civil Service Commission, 2:30 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners' Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., Portland Rose Room, Evanston Wyoming Roundhouse, 1500 Main St., Evanston, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, work session on Cheyenne Regional Airport, Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.