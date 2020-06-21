Monday
City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/cheyennemeetings or call in at 669-900-6833 using event number 964 1211 3954 and password 476133.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s Youtube channel via wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Com- mission, 1:30 p.m. The business meeting will be held via webinar. For more information about the meeting, please contact the commission secretary at 307-777-4015 or visit the Aeronautics Commission website.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 5:30 p.m., To join electronically, go online to https://tinyurl.com/y7y7avsc with meeting number 126 714 0264. The meeting will not be active until 5:20 pm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners fiscal year 2021 budget hearing, 6 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m. Live- stream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s Youtube channel via wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to participate in the virtual work session. If unable to attend, you may also view the work session at a later date on YouTube. The Zoom webinar information will be made available soon.
Thursday
