Monday
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m. Join the meeting via Google Hangouts at meet.google.com/iof-zoqp-qip. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-419-684-0959 and entering PIN 831 906 017#.
Cheyenne City Council work session and special meeting on CARES Act federal relief funding and a resolu-tion supporting summer events at the Depot Plaza, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyURL.com/cheyennemeetings or call in to 346-248-7799 using event ID 992 2450 4342 and event password 580913.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 3:30 p.m. The board will hold a special meeting to approve Phase II of the Return to Business plan. Due to the COVID-19 virus, this meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, the link for which will be given closer to the meeting date. Full meeting agendas, past meeting minutes, and information to access the meetings can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.