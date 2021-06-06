Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 9 a.m. Attend in person in meeting room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., or stream at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream available at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 870 6643 6558 and password 4927935979.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Attend in person at 2811 House Ave. or stream online at laramie1.zoom.us/j/91680529633.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 9 a.m. Attend in person in meeting room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., or stream at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board executive session, 11:30 a.m., 200 E. Eighth Ave., second-floor conference room.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.Livestream available at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 891 6463 8390 and password 6495933793.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m. Stream at meet.google.com/pjz-jnpp-swp.
Wednesday
Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole meeting to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 813 9458 3350 and password 2617393481.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAmeeting610.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.