Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/council68 using event number 146 595 0571 and event password COC06082020. You can also call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 146 595 0571.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 502 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Livestream via Zoom available. For more information, go online to lccc.wy.edu/about/board.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Livestream at https://tinyurl.com/airport611 using meeting number 822 3203 4649 and password 931472. You also can call in to 669-900-6833 using meeting number 822 3203 4649 and password 931472.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 12:30 p.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.