Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol, E301, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Air Quality Advisory Board, 9 a.m., Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Room 313, 200 W. 17th St., and online. To attend the meeting remotely, register at https://deq-wyoming-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 2 p.m., Suite A, 130 Hobbs Ave., and online via Google Meet. Access link available online at wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Public Open House on Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan, 5 p.m., Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/chpb-5-9-23, Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097, Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 8 a.m., Suite A, 130 Hobbs Ave., and online via Google Meet. Access link available online at wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Wyoming Legislature's Indian Child Welfare Act Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Room 125, Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center, 2860 W. Main St., Riverton, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, 5 p.m., virtual via Google meet. Online access available at meet.google.com/tzt-utmp-hjj or dial +1 518-797-6131, PIN: 967 903 730#.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 9:15 a.m., Classroom 7, Frank B. Wise Building, 3 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board Office, Suite H, 2617 E. Lincolnway.
Wyoming Legislature's Subcommittee on Legislator Ethics Complaint Procedure, 1 p.m., online only. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., 4020 Airport Parkway, Airport Terminal Conference Room.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 8:30 a.m., Classroom 7, Frank B. Wise Building, 3 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force, 2 p.m., Turn Table Conference Room 3017, Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.