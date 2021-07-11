Monday
Wyoming Business Council board of directors special meeting on Broadband Development Grant Program, 1 p.m. Stream at zoom.us/j/295704768 or call in to 346-248-7799.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, where new Superintendent Margaret Crespo will present her 100-day plan, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LCSD1boardmeeting or attend in person at 2811 House Ave.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m.. 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104, or on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb7-13-21.
Wednesday
Wyoming Game and Fish Commis-sion, 9:30 a.m., Best Western Sheri-dan Center, 612 North Main Street, Sheridan, and online at https://tinyurl.com/wyominggandfjuly2021 (Webinar ID: 854 0811 2964). You may also participate via telephone at 669-900-6833, 253-215-8782, 346-248-7799, 646-876-9923, 301-715 8592 or 312-626-6799.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., I-80 Room at WYDOT Headquarters (Training Building), 5300 Bishop Blvd.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Capitol Interpretative Exhibits and Wayfinding Joint Subcommittee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Wyoming State Capitol, Room W113.
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, 9:30 a.m., Best Western Sheridan Center, 612 North Main Street, Sheridan, and online at https://tinyurl.com/ wyominggameandfishjuly2021 day2 (Webinar ID: 867 2712 4096). You may also participate via telephone at 669-900-6833, 253-215-8782, 346-248-7799, 646-876-9923, 301-715 8592 or 312-626-6799.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/WYTransportmeeting.
Friday
Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board, 10:30 a.m. Stream at meet.google.com/ktm-bnvk-hpw.