Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on YouTube via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board, 2 p.m. The videoconference login ID is meet.google.com/szv-bwkz-nzz, or call in to 484-254-6954 and use PIN #859 870 187#.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 989 4097 9812 and password 4013197692.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave. Agenda includes approval of the district’s fiscal year 2021 budget and whether to put a proposed change in the way trustees are elected out for public comment.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns. Agenda includes approval of the district’s fiscal year 2021 budget
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only, Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on YouTube via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb7-14-20, using meeting ID 997 5752 5800 and password 116750.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on the LCCC campus, 1400 E. College Drive. Agenda includes approval of the college’s fiscal year 2021 budget.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online meeting, with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from the Hot Springs County Annex Building, 117 N. Fourth St., Thermopolis. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on YouTube via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. For more information about the meeting, contact the Transportation Commission secretary at 307-777-4007 or by email to transportation commission@wyo.gov.
Wyoming State Board of Education annual retreat and meeting, noon-5:30 p.m. (and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday). To register for today’s Zoom meeting, go online to https://tinyurl.com/wsbe7-16-20.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. For those who wish to connect to the Zoom meeting, the link is https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneairport7-16-20. The call-in number is 669-900-6833; access code 833 0365 5853; password 989920.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority board meeting, 3 p.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed via Zoom at the following link: tinyurl.com/y9a86yq4. Use the following meeting ID: 858 5261 5148.
Friday
Wyoming State Board of Education annual retreat and meeting, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To register for the Zoom meeting, go online to https://tinyurl.com/wsbe7-17-20.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online meeting, with an opportunity to comment in-person if desired from the Hot Springs County Annex Building, 117 N. Fourth St., Thermopolis. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on YouTube via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.