Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Mineral, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8 a.m., Room 3650, Wellness Center of Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Riverton State Office Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Room W110, State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, tour of Laramie Peak Area open to the public, 11 a.m., meet in front of the Heartland Inn and Suites, 1556 Sherard Road, Wheatland. Public will need to provide their own transportation.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., virtual via Google Meet. For online access, go to the Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp, or call (US) +1 567-231-5199, PIN: 128 575 217#.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or online via Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Mineral, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8 a.m., Room 3650, Wellness Center of Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Wind River Room, Larsen Professional Development Center of the Wyoming Life Resource Center, 100 Meadowview, Lander, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Room 100 of the Hathaway Building, 2300 Capitol Ave., and online. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/eqcmeeting.
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, 9:30 a.m., Great Room of the Platte County Agriplex, Antelope Gap Road, Wheatland, and online. For online access, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85006239329.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Board of Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors, special meeting, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. For online access, go to https://tinyurl.com/3yhrt3z6, Meeting ID: 829 8501 8539, Passcode: 493862.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., second-floor conference room of the WYDOT Aeronautics Division Offices, 200 E. Eighth St., and online. For online access, go to https://tinyurl.com/aerocommission.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, workshop, 8 a.m., Great Room of the Platte County Agriplex, Antelope Gap Road, Wheatland, and online. For online access, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83565769096.
Wyoming Legislature's Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force, 8:30 a.m., Wind River Room, Larsen Professional Development Center of the Wyoming Life Resource Center, 100 Meadowview, Lander, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment, and online. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/eqcmeeting.
Laramie County Community College Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Peterson Board Room of the LCCC Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive and online. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conference room, 100 Central Ave.
Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 3:30 p.m., Room E026, Student Learning Center of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, room 128, 1400 E. College Drive. Meeting agenda and broadcast link available at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. For online access, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320, Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320, Pass Code: 278731.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Grand Encampment Opera House, 622 Rankin Ave., Encampment, and online. For online access, go to tinyurl.com/eqcmeeting.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Capitol Extension Auditorium of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Trails Advisory Council, 9 a.m., Cody Hotel, 232 W. Yellowstone Ave., Cody, and online at https://meet.google.com/jmm-eonq-hjf, or call (US) +1 475-459-0347, PIN: 165 476 096#.