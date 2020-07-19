Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 957 7209 8492 and password 421 120 3375.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Board, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 using access code 759596.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, noon. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 929 2023 7023 and event password 896 854 7828.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m. Zoom information for the virtual meeting can be accessed by contacting the local health department via email at ddetermann@laramiecounty.com or calling 307-633-4002.
Laramie County Board of Commis-sioners, 3 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming School Facilities Commission, 8 a.m. This online meeting can be attended online at meet.google.com/dct-wqce-iqq or by phone by calling 1-347-554-7654 and entering the following PIN: 902 480 876#.