Members of the public listen to the Cheyenne City Council during a meeting in January.
Cheyenne City Council, noon, City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meeting for Albany County, 11 a.m., conference room of WYDOT District Office, 3411 S. Third St., Laramie.
Thursday
Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, 1:30 p.m., virtual only. For online access, go to meet.google.com/cew-zjzc-dxb.
