Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov and via the Legislature’s YouTube channel.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 959 6544 4018 and event password 449 46817 320.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees special meeting on reopening, 6 p.m. Join the webinar at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/99520765519, webinar ID: 995 2076 5519, or watch the livestream on the district’s YouTube channel.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov and via the Legislature’s YouTube channel.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/LClibraryboard using event number 898 1211 9327 and event password 110256.
Friday
Wyoming’s Tomorrow Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov and via the Legislature’s YouTube channel.