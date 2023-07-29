City Council Chambers

The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning. 

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Monday

Regulatory Reduction Task Force-Agriculture, 8:30 a.m., remote/virtual only. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.

