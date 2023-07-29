The City Council Chambers in the Municipal Building in Cheyenne are shown in a file photo. Members of Cheyenne's Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday on changes that would streamline enforcement of code violations, primarily zoning.
Regulatory Reduction Task Force-Agriculture, 8:30 a.m., remote/virtual only. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Regulatory Reduction Task Force-Housing, 1 p.m., remote/virtual only. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Tuesday
Regulatory Reduction Task Force-Energy, 1 p.m., remote/virtual only. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Department of Transportation, meeting on State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), 2 p.m., WYDOT Headquarters Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Cheyenne public open house on Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan, 5 p.m., Sage Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Thursday
State Loan and Investment Board, 8 a.m.-noon, Capitol Complex Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St., and online via Zoom.
Capitol Interpretative Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 8:30 a.m., Room E026, Student Learning Center of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee, work session, 9:30 a.m., via Google Meet. For online access, go to https://meet.google.com/jux-wdjp-qyi, or dial (US) +1 470-466-0270, PIN: 232 602 457#.
Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board, 11 a.m., Public Meeting Room 6 of the Wyoming State Capitol Extension, 200 W. 24th St., and online. For online access, go to https://tinyurl.com/charterschoolboard.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
