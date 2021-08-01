Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners to set the mill levies, 4:15 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners’ board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LCSD1boardmeeting or attend in person at 2811 House Ave.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or attend in person in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or attend in person in the commissioners’ board room at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Wyoming State Capitol, room W113.
Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Snow Goose Room at the Best Western Center, 612 N. Main St., Sheridan.