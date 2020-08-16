Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 977 5106 0239 and password 8460149374.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 using access code 569763.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Join the webinar at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96984190027 or dial in U.S.: 1-301-715-8592 or 1-346 -248-7799 or 1-408-638-0968 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-312-626-6799. Use webinar ID: 969 8419 0027
Tuesday
Laramie County Community College: State of the College address by President Joe Schaffer, 9 a.m. Register in advance for this webinar using the link, https://lccc-wy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P6e7dS-8SjS_bLmIxuSBdA. Use meeting ID: 977 4570 0097 and passcode: 439133
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 912 8820 1429 and password 3626309574.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/aeronauticsmeeting.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees retreat, 5:30 p.m., LCCC Center for Conferences & Institutes, Room 130, 1400 E. College Drive. Members of the public who wish to attend this event are strongly encouraged to do so via the Zoom meeting platform. Instructions on how to access the meeting that way, as well as meeting agendas and minutes, can be at lccc.wy.edu/about/board. Those who attend the retreat in person will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. The session will be limited to 25 in-person attendees, all of whom will be screened before being allowed to enter the room.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/y2qyddz7 using meeting number 810 9854 3158 and passcode 991631.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.