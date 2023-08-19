Monday
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Monday
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and via Zoom. Visit cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. For those who wish to address the board, email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, work session, 5 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or online via Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Tuesday
Wyoming School Facilities Commission, 8:30 a.m., virtual only. For online access, go to meet.google.com/egh-udnq-ypb?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery or by phone by calling +1 347-754-5178 and using the PIN: 785 984 309#.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Library System Board, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 9 a.m., Capitol Building, Student Learning Center, Room E026, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee work session, 10 a.m., via Google Meets. Go to meet.google.com/wdz-utmw-iqm or dial 252-486-4239 PIN: 520 439 078# to join.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections Political Subdivisions Committee, Multi-Purpose Room, Eastern Community College, 800 S. Windriver Drive, Douglas, and online. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners' Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
