Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 931 3662 2901 and event password 1642208451.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners public hearing to set mill levies, 4 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/LCSD1 meeting.
Tuesday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 9 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/WYboardofag using event number 851 7972 5277 and event password 442010.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 995 5201 2403 and event password 6204835390.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.