Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.
Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m., Western Wyoming Community College, Wellness Center, Room 3650, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Livestream available at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Veterans Commission, 1 p.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 U.S. Highway 26, Dubois. For online access, go to https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/22_134.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m., Western Wyoming Community College, Wellness Center, Room 3650, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Livestream available at www.wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Gaming Commission, 9 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Turn Table Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_3u9UVP7l2_p-m9YdnVtCg.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Historic County Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Cheyenne.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at www.wyoleg.gov.
