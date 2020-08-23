Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Meeting will be online, with an opportunity to comment in person from The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive in Lander or the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. Stream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
State Building Commission, 3 p.m. Meeting will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y3x8e9ew.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 910 4803 8048 and password 4710019951.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. Meeting will be held via Zoom, though a link was not readily available.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Stream of the virtual-only meeting is available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/library825 using meeting number 829 6469 4481 and password 910710.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8 a.m. Stream of the virtual-only meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Stream of the meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov. Opportunities to testify in person will also be available at undisclosed locations in Powell, Afton and Douglas.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. Wyoming Real Estate Commission Office, Suite H, 2617 E. Lincolnway.
Friday
