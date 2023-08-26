From left, Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, and Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan discuss school district funding needs during a meeting of the Select Committee on School Facilities in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments and Joint Appropriations Committee joint meeting, 1 p.m., Jackson Lake Lodge, 101 Jackson Lake Lodge Road, Moran.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/dhp-gidn-ksp. Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-567-231-5199, PIN: 128 575 217#.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, third floor, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Friday
