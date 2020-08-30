Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council work session on Tax Increment Financing, Property Assessed Clean Energy Program financing and Municipal building reorganization, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm with password WS08312020, or call in to 346-248-7799 using event number 930 9944 6490 and password 1711519889.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, 10 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.