Monday
Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m., virtual. For online access, go to wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or call 405-302-8825. Meeting ID: 207 671 144#.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., State Capitol Extension, Room W006, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., via Google Meet. Access link available online at wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/chpb-5-9-23, Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097, Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., State Capitol Extension, Room W006, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Mental Health and Vulnerable Adult Task Force, 8:30 a.m., State Capitol, Room W113, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thompson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Arts Council, quarterly meeting, 1 p.m., Washakie Museum and Cultural Center, 2200 Big Horn Ave., Worland.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., virtual only. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit tinyurl.com/psccmeet. Call the commission secretary at 307-777‑4015 or email communicationscommission@wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal Conference Room, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board, 3 p.m., The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone, Casper, and online via Google Meet. For online access, go to meet.google.com/iad-qysd-avf, or call +1 919-525-2071, PIN: 405 802 417#.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., and online. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thompson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Arts Council, quarterly meeting, 9 a.m., Washakie Museum and Cultural Center, 2200 Big Horn Ave., Worland. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m., and may join in person or call (US) +1 409-422-5228, PIN: 692 103 224#.
