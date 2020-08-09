Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Livestream available at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/historicprez811 using event number 974 6559 5033 and password 006489.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Join the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/y5znyu9q.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m., Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Community College Funding, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, and can be accessed via wyoleg.gov.