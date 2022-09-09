Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room 225 of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center, Casper College, 125 College Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 8 a.m., via Google Meet. Meeting video link available at https://wsbn.wyo.gov/board/board-meetings.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Round House Conference Room of Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 1:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Cody at Buffalo Bill Village, 1701 Sheridan Ave., Cody, and online. Dial-in number is 929-299-3687, and the PIN is 837 472 245#. Or join at https://meet.google.com/bzn-oxif-rpo.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 502 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Round House Conference Room of Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Turntable Room of the Thyra Thomson State Building, Turntable Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Contact Joe Girardin at 307-777-7170 or joe.girardin@wyo.gov for information or assistance to gain access to the Zoom meeting.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Round House Conference Room of Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Turntable Room of the Thyra Thomson State Building, Turntable Room, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Contact Joe Girardin at 307-777-7170 or joe.girardin@wyo.gov for information or assistance to gain access to the Zoom meeting.
State Building Commission, 8:30 a.m., via Google Meet. Meeting video link available at https://meet.google.com/ghs-jxie-wbx?authuser=0&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery, or access by phone by calling 413-349-8913 and entering the PIN, 12 450 496#.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024, Round House Conference Room of Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal Conference Room, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar Street, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.