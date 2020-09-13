Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Affairs, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 913 9292 6193 and password 5722934915.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon. Access to the virtual Zoom meeting can be granted by contacting the county health department at 307-633-4000.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard917 or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 831 4162 6845 and password 179501.
Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDAboard917.