Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave., and via Zoom. Access at cheyenneBOPU.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Board of Career and Technical Education and Wyoming State Board of Education, 8:30 a.m., University of Wyoming Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #116, Room UU332, Casper. Virtual option via Zoom at tinyurl.com/wyoming-sbe-9-19-23.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, Cheyenne.
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health Board of Health, 12 p.m., Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Meeting Room C, 214 E. 23rd St.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Capitol Extension, W006, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Regulatory Reduction Task Force, 9 a.m., Fremont County School District 1, Central Administration Office, Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Center for Conferences and Institutes, Room 129, 1400 E. College Drive. Livestream available via Zoom and YouTube. Visit lccc.wy.edu/about/board/meetings_and_minutes.aspx for more information.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, I-80 Conference Room at WYDOT University, and via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320; Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320; Pass Code: 278731.
Wyoming Legislature's Regulatory Reduction Task Force, 9 a.m., Fremont County School District 1, Central Administration Office, Board Room, 863 Sweetwater St., Lander. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 10 a.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave., and via Zoom, tinyurl.com/cheyenne-dda-9-21-23, Meeting ID: 810 3912 1186; Passcode: 060321.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave., Saratoga. Livestream available at wyoleg.gov.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters